2-year-old shelter dog waited 92 days with no interest until social media found him a family

"Thank you so much everyone for sharing and making this possible!"

Seeing a dog stuck in a shelter can be a sad sight, especially for a caretaker who has seen a sweet dog being passed by day after day.

For 92 days, a 2-year-old shelter dog named Joao waited without any adoption interest. Then, one social media plea helped change everything.

What happened?

In an emotional TikTok video by Sharing Lov3 (@sharing.lov3), a shelter-advocacy creator highlighted Joao's case, saying he had come in as a stray and had now spent more than three months in shelter care without finding a home.

#dog #dogoargentino #rescue #sad ♬ الصوت الأصلي - 𝑆𝐴𝐿𝐼𝑀❤️‍🩹🎵 @sharing.lov3 READ HIS STORY ⬇️ 92 days… That is how long Joao has been waiting. 💔 He is only 2 years old. He arrived at the shelter as a stray on May 1st, and not one single person has ever come looking for him. Day after day… Week after week… Month after month… He watches people walk past his kennel without stopping to meet him. He has watched countless other dogs leave for their forever homes, yet somehow… he is still waiting. The heartbreaking part is that once you take Joao outside, you realize what an incredible dog he is. He has never met a stranger. He loves every person he sees, happily wagging his tail at everyone who walks by. He does the same with every dog he passes, which makes us believe he would likely do well with another dog, although we always recommend a meet and greet at the shelter first. As the longest resident in such an overcrowded shelter, Joao is now on the urgent list. Every time we take him out for a walk, we pray it won't be his last. 🥺🙏🏻 When I took Joao back to his kennel after our walk, I looked at him and made him a promise. I told him that somewhere out there, his person would be watching this video… and together, we would find him the most amazing family. If you have been looking for a loyal family companion and want to save a life, please come meet Joao… Be the first person to ask about him. ❤️🥹🙏🏻 • • #adopt

A long wait can be hard for dogs that do not immediately catch adopters' attention. In Joao's case, the post centered on the heartbreak of watching a friendly, adoptable dog continue to be overlooked.

The post drew a wave of supportive comments, including one from a viewer who wrote, "Chain of hearts for this sweet little boy, he's waiting for a lovely family."

The post was worth the effort; its reach led to the outcome animal advocates hope for. The creator came back to the post and shared the good news via a comment: "JOAO WAS ADOPTED TODAY!!! A very sweet lady saw his video on FB and knew that he belonged with her!!!"

Why does it matter?

Joao's story shows how much visibility can matter for animals in shelters. Dogs that enter as strays often do not come with a loving household background, which can make them easier for potential adopters to overlook.

Exposure online can change those odds. When a dog's happy face, personality, and situation are shared across platforms, the chances improve that the right person will come across the post at the right moment. Here, the breakthrough appears to have happened after Joao's video spread beyond TikTok to Facebook.

Evidence of that potential showed up in the replies as well. One commenter asked, "I'm interested, [where] is your shelter please?"

Digital platforms can serve as tools to connect animals in need with families ready to step up.

What's being done?

Short-form videos and reposts across multiple platforms are becoming great tools for shelter advocates trying to bring attention to pets who might otherwise be missed. Joao's adoption is one example of how social outreach can pay off.

The most impactful options are adoption for those prepared for the commitment, fostering if a local shelter offers that option, or sharing posts featuring animals who need homes. Even passing along a video to friends or reposting it on another platform can expand its reach.

Asking where a shelter is located, requesting adoption details, or encouraging others to share can all help move a post from sympathy to adoption.

Following local shelters and rescue groups can also help people stay ready for future opportunities to support an animal in need.

For Joao, the post was life-changing. The creator also highlighted the effort needed to make it all happen: "Thank you so much everyone for sharing and making this possible!!! IT TAKES A VILLAGE."

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