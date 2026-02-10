Gardener reveals simple hack using old cardboard boxes: 'Extremely impressive'

"I've learned so much from you."

A TikTok gardener showed how layers of cardboard transformed her grass lawn into a thriving pollinator garden without digging up a single blade, inspiring viewers to ditch resource-intensive turf.

Rachel from Parsonage Gardens (@parsonagegardens) shared her backyard transformation, showing how she converted the plain grass into a flower paradise using the power of sheet mulching.

"Let me encourage you to be done with grass," she begins, going on to explain her chemical-free approach.

The video shows Rachel's progression from grass lawn to productive garden beds. "Layers of cardboard and raised beds and mulch turned a boring grass backyard into a beautiful flower paradise," she explains. The cardboard smothered existing grass naturally and created the foundation for new plantings.

Sheet mulching eliminates grass without any harmful chemicals that can contaminate soil and groundwater, saving money and protecting the health of residents and local ecosystems. Rachel's approach to upgrading her yard also reduces water consumption — traditional grass lawns demand frequent irrigation, while native plants and pollinator gardens thrive with minimal watering once set up.

The transformation slashed Rachel's time spent on maintenance for her yard. Weekly mowing, edging, and lawn treatments disappeared, replaced only by enjoyable time spent tending to the new garden.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"I researched and learned how to winter sow and went from never having grown anything to having a bountiful harvest," she noted. Her first-year setup remained simple, yet still produced enough flowers to operate a weekly summer flower stand.

"The transformation and the amount of pollinators in my backyard is astounding," Rachel added.

Viewers loved her yard's transformation.

"Incredible job, this is extremely impressive," shared one commenter.

"I've learned so much from you in just a few videos. Wow. Just wow," noted another.

"Beautiful! So much more interesting than lawn!" another viewer exclaimed.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.