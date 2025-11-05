DIYer shares photo after making new creation from old beauty products: 'So fun and creative'

"It's so satisfying to save things from the rubbish pile."

Sheet masks are a staple in the routine of many beauty lovers. They are simple to use, can be made to target specific skin concerns, are single-use, and are cost-effective.

The only concern is that single-use beauty products create a lot of excess plastic, and the majority of the 120 billion units of packaging made every year for the beauty industry are not recyclable.

To prevent these materials being wasted, one crafter shared a fun and creative way to give sheet mask packaging a second life by incorporating it into their projects. They shared their creation in the r/HelloKitty subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The attached images show the before picture of a Hello Kitty-branded sheet mask, and an after picture of a pasted Hello Kitty image on a layered decorative card.

Plastic is made from fossil fuels, and less than 9% of the material is recycled globally, according to Plastic Oceans International. Currently, almost half of all plastic production goes to single-use products, which is why we have the Great Pacific Garbage Patch floating in our ocean.

Travel-sized items are cute, fit easily in drawers, and are great for aesthetic videos, but they end up in our landfills after a few uses and are a waste of resources. Repurposing these items into crafts or other things extends their lifespans and potentially keeps them out of landfills for good. For any items not meant for your junk journal, there are also many recycling and decluttering options.

Crafters, scrapbookers, and junk journalists often repurpose the most mundane products into gorgeous decor and keepsakes. The OP showed that even an often-trashed item can be turned into something beautiful with a bit of imagination.

Crafting products, especially ones from brands like Hello Kitty, can be very expensive. By reusing this face mask packaging, the OP saves a few dollars per image.

The Reddit post was abundant with comments from enthusiastic crafters.

"Same! I even cut up the images on the Creme HK face masks, laminate them, and add a magnet on the back!" one person commented.

"It's so satisfying to save things from the rubbish pile, and to decorate with them," another posted, to which the OP replied with, "So fun and creative!"

