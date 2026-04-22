Farmers are pairing solar panels with livestock — and the results are turning heads

Across the United States, more sites are combining solar panels with farming and livestock, generating low-cost energy while providing shade for crops and animals. One excited resident recently shared an example of this practice, known as agrivoltaics, on Reddit.

The original poster had the r/solar community talking after sharing images of sheep grazing underneath an array of panels in a community solar project called Cascadia Community Energy in Oregon.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"They use sheep to help maintain the land around the panels, and the project generates enough clean energy for about 300-400 homes," the OP explained.

According to its website, Cascadia Community Energy offers discounted electricity from the solar farm to homeowners.

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Cascadia Community Energy is just one of many farms across the country tapping into the dual benefits of agrivoltaics. In fact, a recent study has shown that agrivoltaics can help cut down on water use and enhance land use efficiency.

Commenters also chimed in about what agrivoltaic projects are appearing in their communities.

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"If I look over the street I live in, there's a huge solar field and a local farmer has sheep grazing beneath the solar panels there," one commenter noted.

"In a few years my family will be converting 240 acres of corn and soybeans land into solar with sheep grazing!" another added.

Farmers are not the only ones seeing the benefits of solar panels. Recent data revealed that nearly 60% of all new electricity-generating capacity added to the U.S. grid is solar.

To see how much you can save by jumping on the solar panel train, consider using the free tools from EnergySage. Homeowners who consult with EnergySage before getting solar can save up to $10,000 on the cost of purchase and installation.

EnergySage even offers a helpful state-by-state map that shows the average cost of solar and the available incentives in your area, making sure you lock in the best solar panel price for your home and budget.

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