Homeowner frustrated over neighbor's baffling demands: 'Better them than you'

A Redditor took to the platform to share a story about a unique situation they encountered with a neighbor over the care of their shared lawn.

Posting in the r/BadNeighbors subreddit, they explained their plight.

They moved into the condo in 2021, a single-family home that had been converted into a duplex, with shared front and back yards that they share responsibility for with a neighbor they call Carol, a woman in her 60s.

Carol told them upfront that she felt they should pay more in homeowners association fees to account for an increase in lawn care, to which the person countered with a proposal to split lawn care duties. However, they quickly learned that Carol had very high, very specific expectations for what should be done with leaves and when it should be done.

The original poster explained that, after a long day, they found leaves covering the driveway and yard, and that Carol texted them to take care of it. The OP explained that they were unable to do it, and Carol handled that round of leaves, with the person taking care of the next round. However, they left some of the leaves along the edge of the yard to feed the garden and lawn, and faced Carol's ire over the decision, which the neighbor ultimately undid by moving them all into another pile.

"Throughout it, she expressed that she was open to my ideas but the primary impression was 'I know better than you'," the poster said. "She details why the lawn needs to be mowed weekly during the summer but not cutting it too short. She says that only moving the leaves to the side of the yard will cause them to be blown back into the yard and instead they all must be moved to the pile at the back of the yard. She also mentions that she is older so needs to reduce the amount of work that needs to be done, while also saying this is the way that has worked for so long."





The poster explained that they felt lost and wondered whether they should just give up on doing the yardwork themselves, since Carol had such high expectations.

Neighbors can be a tricky proposition, and when shared outdoor space is involved, things can take a nasty turn. From native gardens destroyed to massive piles of trash to trees trimmed without permission, overzealous neighbors can be a big problem. Your best bet is often to work with them, or with an HOA if you're a member, to sort out any disputes and get bylaws in place that keep everyone happy.

Commenters sympathized with the poster's plight.

"I would send a text, in lieu of a meeting, suggesting a nice fence and individual lawn care," one said.

"Honestly if you can pay an extra HOA fee to make them do it I'd go for it at this point," said another. "If she wants to go Karen on the HOA for not doing the yard to her standards it's better them than you. Plus you're a busy adult no one would judge you for paying for lawn care."

