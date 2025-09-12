Woman shares brilliant hack using old food jars: 'It's so easy'

Skip out on the $30 Starbucks cup — you can use this inexpensive alternative forever.

The scoop

If you're looking for a chic way to drink your morning cup of coffee, look no further than your fridge. TikToker The Aliyah Norales (@thealiyahnorales) shared how she repurposes old jars into on-the-go coffee containers.

"I have been using my jars, and it's so easy for coffee on the go. Now I have a shaken espresso and it won't spill in my car," she says.

You can easily turn any glass jar — pickles, jam, pasta sauce, and more — into a no-spill coffee cup.

Just make sure to give the jar a good soak and wash. You probably don't want your coffee tasting like Alfredo.

To remove the label, try applying a mixture of baking soda and olive oil, and the label should scrub right off.

How it's helping

When you buy food in a jar, you're paying for the jar, too, so you might as well use it.

Glass jars make excellent cups, but they can also become plant pots, pencil holders, candles, and more. Not only can repurposing jars be a fun, creative hobby, but it can also save you from spending money on something you can DIY.

If you're not quite the creative type, glass should still be recycled, rather than thrown away. To properly recycle glass, make sure the jar is clean and dry. You'll likely have to remove the lid, but the label can stay.

Glass is infinitely recyclable — it can be recycled over and over without any deterioration in quality.

By repurposing containers and packaging, you're helping the environment. Reusing glass conserves finite resources and reduces production-related pollution.

Unfortunately, despite glass's recyclability, a majority of glass — estimated from 60-75% — is thrown away and lost to landfills.

Glass is far more sustainable than plastic, especially single-use plastic. Using less plastic and opting for reusable, sustainable alternatives, like water bottles, food containers, and more, can make a big difference.

What everyone's saying

Many commenters were ahead of the game on reusing their jars.

"I always save my jars!" one user wrote.

"The pickle jars are the best," another commenter said.

"Love doing this," a third viewer agreed.

