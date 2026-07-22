Severe storms slam western New York, leaving outages, fallen trees, and a Yellow Alert

"It's been great to have, well, I know probably 30 people here helping us out."

After Saturday's severe storms, many people across the Rochester and Finger Lakes area entered the new week still focused on cleanup. Across western New York, fallen trees, property damage, and widespread outages will take a long time to fix, according to News 10 NBC.

What happened?

By Monday, residents in Victor and surrounding communities were still removing debris and recovering from Saturday's severe thunderstorms. News 10 NBC reported that the storm knocked out power, brought down trees and branches, and led to both flash and tornado warnings.

Among the places hit especially hard was Victor, New York. Trees and limbs that fell on East Main Street forced a closure in the village. Although the road had reopened by Monday morning, brush and branches were still piled along streets and in yards.

The scene showed damage well beyond blocked roads. As residents worked with chainsaws and leaf blowers, News 10 NBC's Declan Stablow reported seeing a large tree blocking a sidewalk, branches scattered across rooftops, and several damaged vehicles.

Power loss was widespread during the storm. Outage trackers at one point showed about 12,000 outages total across Monroe, Ontario, and Genesee counties. While service has since been restored, News 10 NBC also said it had issued a Yellow Alert ahead of more strong-to-severe storms expected Tuesday.

Why does it matter?

Storm damage like this can disrupt daily life almost immediately. Fallen trees can block emergency access, and damaged power lines can leave homes without refrigeration or air conditioning.

Worsening extreme weather events threaten people's lives by creating immense amounts of damage. They can also increase health risks through heat exposure during outages, mold and water damage, and stress tied to lost wages and repair costs.

What's being done?

Roadside brush pickup started early Monday in Victor as the Department of Public Works began moving through the village. News 10 NBC said that utility repairs have also moved quickly as broken poles have been fixed and the major outages resolved.

Homeowners are being urged to document damage before more major cleanup happens. Residents dealing with property loss should check with their home insurer before hauling away debris or starting major repairs so adjusters can properly assess the situation.

Photos can help support a claim, and receipts for temporary materials or emergency fixes may also be reimbursable. Basic homeowner coverage often includes wind damage, but separate flood insurance is usually needed.

News 10 NBC also noted that some plans may provide only limited help when heavy rain leads to sump pump failure or sewer backups.

With another storm threat approaching, additional outages or road hazards could develop.

When talking about the community response, Mike Fink told the outlet, "Has been awesome. I mean, it's been great to have, well, I know probably 30 people here helping us out. So everyone really rally that we can. Very, we're very grateful for that."

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