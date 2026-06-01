Service dog who attended every class gets surprise diploma at Texas Tech graduation

"There is no Makaela without Sadie; we're a packaged deal at this point."

Getting a diploma is a special moment for every college graduate. Getting to watch your service dog get one, though, takes the moment to a whole other level of cuteness.

What happened?

A Texas Tech University graduation moment circulated online after Sadie, a service dog who supported student Makaela Muse through four years of classes, labs, and health challenges, got a surprise honor of her own, as Parade Pets detailed.

On its TikTok account, ABC News shared the heartwarming moment.

@abcnews Who's a good graduate? Texas Tech University student Makaela Muse crossed the stage with her service dog, Sadie — with Sadie surprised with an honorary "diploma" of her own. ♬ original sound - ABC News

When Muse crossed the stage to receive her bachelor's degree in animal sciences, Sadie was right beside her as the footage shows. Both were dressed for the occasion in graduation robes.

Then came the surprise. During the ceremony, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovenec presented Sadie with an honorary diploma and placed it directly in her mouth. The moment drew a big cheer from the crowd, and Muse got a little emotional.

"Awwwwwwwww he looks so adorable in his cap and gown," a TikTok commenter gushed.

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The dog did more than just look cute, though. Sadie accompanied Muse to classes while working as a medical alert dog, per Parade Pets.

Muse passed out in her first lab and was later diagnosed with two health conditions that cause hormonal fluctuations, the outlet said. From that point on, Sadie became a constant presence in her day-to-day college life.

Why does it matter?

Service dogs are not just companions but critical support partners for many students navigating higher education while managing disabilities or chronic health conditions.

For Muse, that support helped make it possible to complete a demanding degree program.

College campuses can bring long days, crowded settings, and physically taxing schedules, all of which can create extra challenges.

Service dogs are allowed throughout college campuses under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504, including classrooms, libraries, dining halls, and campus housing, as Parade Pets noted.

Beyond medical support, service dogs can also help students feel safer and more included while making interactions with classmates and instructors easier.

What's being done?

Muse is already looking ahead. She is applying to veterinary school and expects Sadie to be by her side for the next chapter, the publication noted.

"There is no Makaela without Sadie; we're a packaged deal at this point," Muse said in an interview, per Parade Pets.

After four years together, Sadie's graduation moment made that bond impossible to miss.

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