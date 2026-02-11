Homeowner stunned after security camera captures neighbor's outrageous behavior: 'I confronted her'

"Take the videos to some sort of authority."

A dispute drew attention online when a homeowner shared footage of concerning behavior by their neighbor.

The post, shared to Reddit's r/neighborsfromhell, featured a montage of security clips showing a neighbor throwing yard waste over the fence and onto the poster's property.

"My retired Karen of a neighbor scours her yard multiple times per day and picks up leaves, sticks, etc. by hand," the poster wrote. "The only problem is that she throws them over the fence into my yard. When I confronted her, she said the leaves come from my trees. Never mind that she has more trees than me and our whole neighborhood is called Woodlands because it's basically a forest."

The poster explained the situation and shared a video. They said the situation had escalated from irritation to harassment, sparking a conversation about property boundaries, how easily neighborhood conflicts can spiral, and even concern for the neighbor's well-being.

The homeowner wrote that they had "probably 20 videos" stored on their computer. They also said this wasn't the first conflict with the neighbor. "I already called the police on her once when she trespassed on my property to yell at my yard guy," they added.

While they might seem like petty feuds, disputes such as this can create stress and tension. Neighbors can also become barriers for homeowners trying to live sustainably — whether it's by destroying native gardens or leaving litter in their yard.

While it might be tempting to seek revenge, resolving disputes through documentation, calm communication, and mediation services is often more effective than escalating things. However, when polite approaches don't work, homeowners can get officials or police involved. Litigation is another resource when your property rights are being violated or harassment is involved. And if your trouble stems from outdated homeowners association bylaws, there are ways to fight your HOA and protect your rights.

Commenters flooded the thread with reactions. "Call adult protective services and report her strange behavior," one wrote. Another added: "Do you ever see family members visit? I'd try to pull one aside and ask whether they have concerns for her mental status."

A third suggested: "If talking to her doesn't work, take the videos to some sort of authority: HOA, code endowment, cops."

