"It's a safety issue that most of us haven't seen before."

A lovable senior dog in Kent, Washington, accidentally filled their home with natural gas after bumping into a stove knob while their owners were away, reported Kiro 7.

The incident happened when the typically well-behaved pup was left alone for a few hours. Upon returning home, the owners immediately recognized the clicking sound of gas flowing from the burner, likely triggered when their canine companion was sniffing for leftover food scents.

Kent police shared this story to raise awareness about a surprisingly common occurrence. "It's a safety issue that most of us haven't seen before," a spokesperson said. "A little bit of Googling later and it turns out this actually happens more than we knew."

This sweet pup's misadventure points to bigger questions about safer cooking alternatives. Electric induction stoves from brands like Copper offer peace of mind for households with pets or young children, eliminating risks associated with gas leaks.

Thanks to federal incentives, families can receive up to 30% off the purchase of a new induction range. Beyond safety benefits, induction technology heats food faster and reduces monthly utility costs compared to traditional gas stoves.

However, if you're interested in taking advantage of these incentives, doing so sooner rather than later may save you thousands of dollars. President Trump has stated that he intends to eliminate these rebates, though this would require an act of Congress. Either way, the future of these incentives is uncertain, and the only guaranteed way to take advantage is to do so now.

The police spokesperson offered practical advice for those not ready to make the switch: "If you have a dog that has any chance to reach those knobs and loves their snacks, (or curious toddlers) consider getting child-proof knobs for your gas stove. Holidays mean excited pets and children visiting your homes. It's a good time to buy these gadgets that are not too expensive."

Kent police recreated the scene for educational purposes, making it clear that no blame falls on this elderly pup who was simply following their nose.

