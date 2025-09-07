Real estate agent debunks one of the biggest rooftop solar myths after selling home with panels: 'You think that I would have seen it all'

A realtor took to TikTok to spread the truth about selling a house with solar panels that hadn't been paid off yet. TikToker Alisha Collins Realtor (@alishacollinsrealestate) posted a video following the sale of the house and the role the solar panels played in that sale.

In the video, Alisha explains that the sellers had fairly recently had $50,000 worth of solar panels installed on the roof because they'd planned on staying in the house, but those plans changed.

#realestatebestie #casperwyoming #solarhomes #homesellingtips #realestatetalk #appraisals #solarpanels #greenhome #realestatewin #listingstrategy ♬ Soft Sunlight (Lofi) - Prodbyecho @alishacollinsrealestate Just sold my first house with solar panels ☀️🏡 and honestly… I thought it was going to be way more challenging than it was. But the strategy the seller and I used made all the difference: ✅ We decided to pay off the solar panels at closing so the cost was basically built into the price — simple and clean. We got an offer after a price reduction and then… crossed our fingers for the appraisal 🤞 Because let's be real — some appraisers value solar differently and that can make or break a deal. This one worked out — but solar definitely adds a layer to navigate. 💬 Have you ever bought or sold a house with solar? What was your experience? #alishacollins

Alisha begins the video by stating, "After 20 years in real estate, you think that I would have seen it all."

That's because up to that point, as Alisha explains, she'd never sold a house with solar panels, and the loan the sellers had taken out to pay for the solar system was a sticking point. The loan had to be paid off with the sale or the buyer had to take on the loan. So they included the price of the solar panels in the sale of the house and sold the house fairly easily.

This should come as no surprise because solar panels typically increase the value of a home, and Alisha perfectly summed up why it's a good deal for anyone looking to buy a home.

"This is a great benefit because the buyers are getting the solar panels to use in the future to save them money on their electricity, and they weren't gonna have to buy them," Alisha says. "So I focused on marketing what the positives of solar panels are — less utilities, lower utility bills if any, clean energy, and also, the buyers were getting an almost new system."

Installing solar panels is one of the best ways to decrease energy bills while at the same time reducing dependence on the energy grid, which is largely powered by dirty energy that produces planet-overheating pollution.

EnergySage offers a free service that allows homeowners considering solar to compare quotes from local companies and save up to $10,000. EnergySage also has a mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar system on a state-by-state level, in addition to any local incentives that might be available.

Any homeowner thinking of going solar should act sooner rather than later, as tax incentives will expire at the end of the year due to recently passed legislation. Homeowners will be eligible for the 30% tax credit only if the system is installed and running by the end of the day on Dec. 31.

