Auto industry expert breaks down policy change that could impact car prices — here's why selling your EV now could pay off

"Recurrent gives context to be essential information … Makes me feel a bit better about where I am."

If you are thinking about selling your used electric vehicle and purchasing a new one, an auto industry expert has the scoop on a policy change that could impact your timeline. Fortunately, you can maximize the return from your used EV if you play things right.

Recurrent CEO Scott Case broke down on LinkedIn how the Trump administration's tariffs on China and steel and aluminum — along with proposed tariffs on imported vehicles from Canada and Mexico, delayed one month on March 5 — could impact the auto industry.

According to S&P Mobility data, analysts predict approximately 800,000 fewer new vehicles could be sold this year as a result, as prices are expected to rise.

However, the status of rebates under the Inflation Reduction Act is still intact on new and used EVs, as Congress would need to approve major modifications to the legislation. That might make now the ideal time to flip your electric vehicle and invest that return into your new EV, as it would ensure you snag the best deal possible.

At this time, the "new vehicle pricing has stayed steady since the start of January," along with pricing in the used EV market," as Case explained.

Despite a slower EV market early in 2024, Cox Automotive's Kelley Blue Book revealed that EV sales in the United States reached new heights last year at 1.3 million — up 7.3% from 2023.

That upward demand is holding strong in 2025 and is expected to boom further this year as more and more drivers are beginning to appreciate the long-term perks of EVs. These benefits include reduced maintenance and fuel costs and zero tailpipe pollution associated with asthma, heart disease, and a dangerously overheating planet.

Recurrent is helping EV owners capitalize on this lucrative market by connecting sellers with its robust network of local and national dealerships — and it is doing it for free.

Once sellers register their car with Recurrent using their vehicle identification number or license plate, the company begins monitoring battery performance data to provide a comprehensive overview of your EV's health. As Case told The Cool Down, this serves as "a wellness check" equivalent to an oil-change visit.

All in all, this wellness data instills confidence in prospective buyers — who can see they aren't investing in a lemon and are happy because they've obtained an EV at an affordable price. Meanwhile, sellers recoup $1,400 more for their used EVs on average while maintaining their privacy and even reporting increased peace of mind, making Recurrent a premiere destination for tens of thousands of forward-thinking drivers.

"Recurrent gives context to be essential information: range score, battery history, and average state of charge. Makes me feel a bit better about where I am," a Tesla Model 3 owner reported, while another EV driver added: "Recurrent is a wonderful monitor and I check it often."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.