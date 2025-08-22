Dumpster diver stunned after uncovering boxes of unopened products: 'Sickening to see what the world has come to'

"The amount of money sitting in those boxes hurts my brain."

A photo shared on the Dumpster Diving subreddit showed box after box of seemingly intact seed packets, apparently prepared to be discarded rather than planted.

The amount of seeds is more than enough to plant numerous gardens — a remarkable find for the poster and a horrifying example of what could have been mass waste.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Well, looks like I'll be making [a] garden this summer!" the caption read. The poster also explained, "A place close to me was throwing out the entire seed section and I snagged them all!!

It's good that this Dumpster Diving page exists, both to chronicle the exploits and good fortune of divers as well as to shed light on how much material may be set for disposal at any given moment. These materials are at risk of ending up in landfills across the country, exacerbating the already horrendous American trash problem.

According to the Inventory of U.S. Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Sinks, cited by the Environmental Protection Agency, "U.S. landfills released an estimated 119.8 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent of methane into the atmosphere in 2022; this represents 17.1 percent of the total U.S. anthropogenic methane emissions across all sectors."

Methane has 80 times the warming potential of carbon dioxide, per the Environmental Defense Fund, making it a huge factor in the rapid rise of global temperatures and the extreme weather conditions they can intensify.

Dumpster diving is one way for individuals to combat the scourge of landfills and general waste. But the practice can lead to legal consequences, particularly if done on private grounds. For those who prioritize health and safety, follow best practices, and are familiar with local laws, it can provide multiple benefits — reducing waste and sourcing free items.

It's worth noting that the original poster in this case seemed committed to sharing the free bounty too.

Commenters were delighted for the original poster and saddened that the seeds and packaging were at risk of being simply thrown away.

"You'll need like 10 acres to plant all of these," one top response stated.

"Awesome find! But also these posts are kinda sickening to see what the world has come to," another user wrote.

"The amount of money sitting in those boxes hurts my brain," a third comment read. "I hope you got all of them. Congratulations!"

