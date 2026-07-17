After two appliances died, a free microwave in Wales joined a grandmother's 1984 fridge

"I have a firm belief that everything new is made of crap."

One Redditor said two kitchen appliances stopped working over a five-year period, but they did not respond by heading straight to the store.

Their replacements were both older units: a giveaway microwave from an elderly man in Wales and a family refrigerator from 1984.

What happened?

Writing on r/Anticonsumption, the original poster described choosing secondhand appliances after the originals broke down instead of purchasing new ones.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"The microwave was being given away by an elderly gentleman in Wales. 600w power, so takes a little longer, but is really controllable," they wrote alongside images of the appliances.

The poster added, "A nice bonus is that it looks perfect, next to my 1984 Electrolux fridge, that my grandmother gifted me when my previous one stopped working."

Replies focused on how long older appliances can keep going. One commenter said their parents owned the same fridge and that it lasted for decades, another said a home they had recently bought still had "cheap 90's kitchen gear that all still works," and a third said newer appliances had been far less dependable: "The new ones are constantly giving us issues and have needed several repairs."

Why does it matter?

A free microwave or inherited fridge can help households avoid a major upfront expense, stretch a tight budget, and sidestep the pressure to make a costly replacement decision too quickly.

The thread reflected a frustration many consumers already feel: that newer products often are not built to last. One commenter summed it up bluntly: "I have a firm belief that everything new is made of crap."

Commenters also talked about reliability, nostalgia, and the satisfaction of using something that continues to do its job well decades later.

What can I do?

Family members, neighbors, local giveaway groups, estate sales, thrift stores, and repair communities can all offer alternatives to buying new when an appliance stops working. A replacement does not always have to come straight from a major retailer.

Even a temporary secondhand replacement can buy time to compare prices, explore repair options, or wait for a better deal, rather than making an expensive impulse purchase.

Visible wear, safe operation, and the availability of replacement parts are all practical considerations. For larger items such as refrigerators, energy use may also be worth weighing against the benefit of keeping an older machine running.

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