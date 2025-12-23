  • Home Home

Homeowner speechless after discovering Christmas items left out by neighbor: 'I couldn't resist'

"They have soul."

by Daysia Tolentino
Some people get really lucky and find secondhand Christmas decorations for free or cheap — like this Redditor.

Photo Credit: iStock

One of the best parts of the holiday season is decorating the Christmas tree, but new ornaments can get pricey fast. Some lucky thrifters and curb hunters, however, have found secondhand decorations for free or cheap. 

A Reddit user shared their haul in r/vintagechristmas after finding a massive pile of ornaments on the curb outside their home. From bulbs covered in stars and stripes to family-themed decor, the homeowner hit the gold mine.

Some people get really lucky and find secondhand Christmas decorations for free or cheap — like this Redditor.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Some people get really lucky and find secondhand Christmas decorations for free or cheap — like this Redditor.
Photo Credit: Reddit

"A neighbor was putting his mother's unwanted Christmas decor on the curb and I couldn't resist!" they said in the post.

When you purchase or acquire things secondhand, you can save up to $100 annually on household items. You can divert usable items away from the landfill, and you can also find valuable goods for prices that won't hurt your wallet. This reduces the amount of waste sitting in the dump and creating pollution

Plenty of thrifters have found the perfect home goods for a fraction of the price. For example, one shopper found a Singer sewing machine for just $9.99 compared to $134.99 new.

People put out perfectly good decorations on the curb during holiday seasons. Many of them don't know they can make money decluttering their homes. There are a ton of companies that will pay you for offloading your clothes, e-waste, and home goods. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives

Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar.

Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink.

Learn more

So, when people simply put their holiday goods in the trash, they risk missing out on a decent payout.

Reddit users celebrated the poster's haul, complimenting the quality of the decorations. Since holiday decor is seasonal, they noted that it's economical and smart to give old items a second life instead of buying what's trendy every year.

"He did very well to catch it. They are very beautiful and what's more: they have soul," one person said.

"These are some of the most beautiful I've ever seen," another wrote.

What's your primary motivation in shopping at thrift stores?

Cheaper clothes 🤑

Trendier items 😎

Reduced environmental impact 🌎

I don't thrift 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x