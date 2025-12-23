Homeowner speechless after discovering Christmas items left out by neighbor: 'I couldn't resist'

One of the best parts of the holiday season is decorating the Christmas tree, but new ornaments can get pricey fast. Some lucky thrifters and curb hunters, however, have found secondhand decorations for free or cheap.

A Reddit user shared their haul in r/vintagechristmas after finding a massive pile of ornaments on the curb outside their home. From bulbs covered in stars and stripes to family-themed decor, the homeowner hit the gold mine.

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



"A neighbor was putting his mother's unwanted Christmas decor on the curb and I couldn't resist!" they said in the post.

When you purchase or acquire things secondhand, you can save up to $100 annually on household items. You can divert usable items away from the landfill, and you can also find valuable goods for prices that won't hurt your wallet. This reduces the amount of waste sitting in the dump and creating pollution.

Plenty of thrifters have found the perfect home goods for a fraction of the price. For example, one shopper found a Singer sewing machine for just $9.99 compared to $134.99 new.

People put out perfectly good decorations on the curb during holiday seasons. Many of them don't know they can make money decluttering their homes. There are a ton of companies that will pay you for offloading your clothes, e-waste, and home goods.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

So, when people simply put their holiday goods in the trash, they risk missing out on a decent payout.

Reddit users celebrated the poster's haul, complimenting the quality of the decorations. Since holiday decor is seasonal, they noted that it's economical and smart to give old items a second life instead of buying what's trendy every year.

"He did very well to catch it. They are very beautiful and what's more: they have soul," one person said.

"These are some of the most beautiful I've ever seen," another wrote.

FROM OUR PARTNER There's a reason dermatologists personally use this daily moisturizing sunscreen more than any other brand Dermatologists see and understand skin at a much deeper level than the rest of us, and they know that the perfect SPF both protects and corrects your skin. That's why they trust, recommend, and personally use EltaMD more than any other brand. EltaMD's clinically tested formulas are designed with dermatologists to meet the needs of any skin type or condition. They're also designed for consistent daily wear to build long-term resilience with a moisturizing, lightweight, non-comedogenic texture — plus hyaluronic acid to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Learn more

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.