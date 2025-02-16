Homeowner livid after receiving hefty fine for illegal beachfront property construction: 'Property rights no longer exist'

"When you buy beachfront property you have to know …'

As reported by The State, South Carolina homeowner Rom Reddy is fighting a $289,000 fine for illegally building a seawall to protect his beachfront home. He claims he's being unfairly targeted. Reddy said, if they win, "We can tear up the Constitution because property rights no longer exist."

Rising sea levels, a side effect of the overheating planet, erode shorelines, making beachfront property increasingly unstable. However, South Carolina law prohibits new seawalls because they increase erosion and block public access to the beach.

Beyond property rights, Reddy argues local officials have mismanaged beach protection, forcing him to take matters into his own hands. In Lucky Dog News, which Reddy owns, he criticizes their reliance on sandbags and scraping beaches, calling them ineffective. Instead, he suggests importing sand to rebuild dunes and redirecting the Breach Inlet channel, which he believes is worsening erosion.

In another op-ed, Reddy points out that Michigan uses natural and environmentally friendly coir logs to help stabilize the toe of sand dunes. These coir rolls break down naturally within five to seven years, leaving natural vegetation to uphold the dune's stabilization.

But Reddy, the CEO of Sprinturf, also appears to have also installed artificial turf in his yard. Artificial turf contributes to pollution and erosion, making it a less sustainable choice for coastal areas. Experts, including those focused on dune stabilization in Michigan, say native vegetation is more effective for managing runoff and slowing erosion.

While Reddy criticizes the state's approach to shoreline conservation, experts warn seawalls worsen coastal erosion rather than solve it. Sociologist Summer Gray explains they "harm the environment, shift vulnerability downstream, lead to the disappearance of the beach, and create cycles of dependency."

Instead of coastal hardening, living shorelines help combat shoreline erosion, filter pollution, and boost biodiversity. These are created using native wetland plants, grasses, and trees along a shoreline. Natural materials like coconut-fiber rolls or oyster shells can also be used to reinforce the shoreline.

Reactions online are mixed.

One Instagram commenter said: "When you buy beachfront property you HAVE to know that it is unstable and inconstant terrain. These islands erode and accrete all the time. You have to be ready for your property to change over time, be it with thickening forests blocking your view of the beach like on Sullivan's or (as is more frequent) the coastline eroding like it is at this property."

But another points out the need for compromise and innovation: "I don't agree with Mr. Reddy's approach but it sounds like he doesn't have many options to protect his property … I think the best approach is for the state and Isle of Palms to work together to come up with a solution. Rising sea levels and beach erosion is not going to go away."

Another adds, "There are solutions, we all need to think outside of the box."

