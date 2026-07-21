Seattle homeowner gets a $10,000 tankless heater quote, then finds new bids for nearly half

"This seems like a lot, but I really have no idea."

A Seattle-area homeowner got a jarring reminder that the first estimate you receive isn't always the one you should accept.

A $10,000 replacement quote for an aging tankless water heater prompted the homeowner to seek other opinions, and the next two estimates came back at roughly half that amount.

What happened?

In a post on Reddit, the homeowner wrote: "Our tankless water heater is 12 years old and has started not working like it should."

They added, "The company who does our yearly furnace maintenance quoted us $10k. This seems like a lot, but I really have no idea."

It was an outdoor unit fueled by natural gas at a home in the Seattle area — details that can influence both equipment choices and installation labor.

After gathering more estimates, the homeowner wrote, "We were able to get a couple more quotes, both were almost half of what the first quoted us. So we get a new water heater on Wednesday."

Why does it matter?

Heating water is one of the bigger energy expenses in many homes, so overpaying for a replacement can sting twice: once upfront and again on monthly bills if the new unit is less efficient than other available options.

Costs can vary based on brand, installation complexity, permits, venting, and labor, and in this case, the gap was several thousand dollars.

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While people feel the pressure to act quickly when a home appliance fails, it's best to take a step back and compare options first.

What can I do?

If you're facing a replacement, get at least two or three quotes before signing anything, if your timeline allows. Ask each contractor for an itemized breakdown so you can compare equipment, labor, permit fees, and any venting or gas-line work.

You can also ask whether a heat pump water heater could work in your home. In addition to using less energy, these systems may open the door to incentives that help offset installation costs.

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