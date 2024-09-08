Pedestrian shares admiration after spotting hospital's unconventional landscaping: 'I love this'

"I wish their landscape designer would come to my house!"

Seattle Children's Hospital got a shout-out on Reddit for a surprising reason.

One visitor to the campus shared several photos of the facility's path plantings and rooftop garden with the r/NoLawns subreddit. The post shows beautiful flowers, shrubs, and grasses all around the hospital, creating a much more calming experience than the typical gray concrete parking lot.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Seattle Children's Hospital has incredible no-lawn landscaping," the OP wrote in the post. "It's not a place you ever want to have to end up, but if you do at least there are gorgeous native lined paths to walk through if you need a minute. They even have green roofs. I wish their landscape designer would come to my house!"

Native plants are a beautiful addition to any garden and can help save money on water bills. Plants that are local to your ecosystem are adapted to the climate there and typically need less care than exotic plants.

If you have a yard, you may decide to plant more native flora or turn to a natural lawn. Both options are eco-friendly and cost-effective. If you choose a lawn alternative such as clover you can save hundreds of dollars a year on water and lawn maintenance.

Green roofs are also a climate-friendly solution for urban environments where green space can be scarce, "reduc[ing] building energy use by 0.7% compared to conventional roofs," According to the Environmental Protection Agency. This type of roof can also help alleviate the urban heat island effect.

Commenters on the post were impressed.

"That's a beautiful campus," someone said.

Another person wrote, "I love this!"

"Their campus is fantastic, the horticulture team do a great job!" one plant enthusiast commented. "I take plant ID tours there, great stuff." They added, "Classes or garden clubs … will take a walk there."

