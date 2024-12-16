  • Home Home

Internet users outraged by photo of police officer's actions during protest: '[He] chose the evil side'

"There were almost no cars in the road, and those few that were there all were fine with turning around."

by Audrey Brewer
"There were almost no cars in the road, and those few that were there all were fine with turning around."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rough treatment of a pro-climate scientist in Denmark by law enforcement during a recent protest is sparking outrage online.

In October, Scientist Rebellion Denmark, a group of scientists and academics dedicated to climate action, staged a protest in Copenhagen.

"There were almost no cars in the road, and those few that were there all were fine with turning around."
Photo Credit: Reddit

The government was discussing an impending agreement on a carbon tax. However, Scientist Rebellion Denmark felt the agreement encouraged farmers to continue commercial ties with major agro-industrial corporations rather than independent agro-ecological production. 

During the protest, a photo was captured showing a police officer using force and appearing to drag a protester by their arm. 

"Today, the police applied pain grips to several of us scientists, and charged us all with 'disturbing the peace', even though there were almost no cars in the road, and those few that were there all were fine with turning around," Scientist Rebellion Denmark wrote in a post on X.

Making its way onto Reddit, the photo sparked outrage and shock among internet users.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

"The police man chose the evil side," one user wrote. 

"This is what the cops are for, protecting capitalism," wrote another Redditor. "Always has been, always will be."

Denmark did pass its new climate policy in November, which taxes emissions from agriculture sources, pays farmers to reduce their nitrogen pollution, and aims to restore nature, according to the World Resources Institute. Agricultural pollution contributes to a quarter of Denmark's emissions, and the policy aims to reduce that by 70% by 2030. The tax on emissions from agriculture is the first of its kind in the world.

However, Scientist Rebellion Denmark didn't feel that the policy went far enough, spurring the decision to protest before its passage. In a post on X, they wrote that the carbon tax "is so small it honestly feels like a joke. And anyways, it will be 11 years before it is even fully implemented. That's time we don't have."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x