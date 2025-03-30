Officials move forward with measure that would ban common backyard plant: 'Aims to preserve and protect'

Anyone who doesn't follow the ordinance can be charged $1,200 per day under the new rules.

Officials in Sayreville, New Jersey, seem set to move forward with an ordinance that would ban planting bamboo in the ground, My Central Jersey reported.

Bamboo has long been popular as an ornamental plant. Unfortunately, it's a terrible choice because it's invasive. Once introduced, it spreads, choking out other plants and taking over whole areas regardless of barriers like fences.

That's because bamboo spreads through rhizomes — root-like underground structures that fan out on all sides before pushing new shoots upward. Since they burrow underground, they're difficult to contain and even more difficult to remove; they have to be dug up, and the plants can regrow from even a single piece left behind.

For all those reasons, on March 10, the Borough Council of Sayreville introduced and approved a bill that would ban planting bamboo in the ground within the city. The public hearing and final vote were scheduled for March 24.

Per My Central Jersey, the ordinance "aims to preserve and protect public and private property from the damaging spread of bamboo by prohibiting its planting, growing, maintaining, or cultivation." The rules prohibit growing bamboo anywhere and in any way unless the entire root system is contained in an above-ground container. If it is grown in a container, it has to be kept 15 feet away from property lines so that any accidental spread won't reach neighboring yards.

Anyone who doesn't follow the ordinance can be charged $1,200 per day under the new rules. If bamboo is found to be crossing property lines, the owner will be given 30 days' notice to fix the issue.

This is a great move for property owners in Sayreville, who will no longer have to worry about neighbors' bamboo taking over their yards and needing hours or days of work to remove it.

It's also a good choice for the environment, leaving space free for more beneficial, less invasive plants.

