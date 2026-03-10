DIY expert reveals 'genius' overlooked household item that can kill weeds: 'Gonna have to try this'

Another day, another hack to tackle weeds without resorting to dangerous chemicals.

The scoop

This time, DIY Instagrammer Caitlin (@bumblinghomediyer) reveals sawdust offers a handy solution to meet the task of weeding.

The video begins with Caitlin instructing users to resist tossing sawdust after projects, and instead deploy it in weed-laden areas. She shows that sawdust can be spread around driveways and pathways to prevent plant growth.

In the caption, Caitlin said she just learned of the hack and that it was a great way to leverage leftover sawdust from a trim project.

There are some important disclaimers to using sawdust. You don't want to use it in areas where you support growth. That includes container plants and in your garden.

You should also make sure you know which type of wood you're sourcing the sawdust from. Walnut is a big no-no since it can be poisonous to dogs and horses, as Caitlin followed up to users in the comments.

How it's helping

Using sawdust is a good way to tap into something you were going to toss and get value out of it. That can save homeowners money on weed suppression alternatives.

One of the biggest weed killers is glyphosate, often known by its brand name Roundup. Glyphosate is banned in many countries around the world because it has been linked to an array of health concerns.

Once you spray it, it can run off into water sources and kill plants, insects, and animals. For that reason, it's far from an ideal solution for homeowners. Other herbicides similarly create health risks.

Caitlin's hack avoids relying on chemicals. There are other hacks that creators have suggested to take on weeds, including deploying boiling water and tapping into chemical-free options such as vinegar mixes. Cardboard is another common ally for gardeners looking to fight off weeds.

What everyone's saying

Caitlin's hack got a very positive reception.

"What?! Awesome! I've tried all sorts of weed prevention. Gonna have to try this!" one commenter exclaimed.

"You are a genius!!!" another user gushed.

"I hate those freaking weeds in my sidewalk and driveway!" a third viewer shared.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.