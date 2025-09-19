Experts urge homeowners to claim $2,000 for brand-new HVACs before government incentives end for good: 'Households should act fast'

Since it became law three years ago, the Inflation Reduction Act has helped thousands of Americans across the country install cleaner, more cost-effective energy technology in their homes at a reduced price. However, those incentives are ending sooner than planned.

To help as many American families as possible to take advantage of these programs while they're still available, nonprofit Rewiring America has initiated its Save on Better Appliances campaign, Electrek reported.

What's happening?

Many federal energy tax credits are ending at the end of 2025, so this campaign is designed to help as many families qualify for those credits as possible. They apply to heat pumps, heat pump water heaters, rooftop solar, battery storage, and a range of other electrification and clean energy upgrades for your home.

"Congress's decision to repeal [IRA incentives] prematurely means households should act fast," Rewiring America CEO Ari Matusiak said, per Electrek. "But the savings, comfort, and long-term value of these upgrades remain. For homeowners ready to act, we have the tools to help. And for those who need more time, we're working to expand your options and ensure that these upgrades make financial sense whenever the moment is right."

Why is scheduling your upgrade now important?

Heating is most households' largest expense when it comes to energy use at home. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, space heating accounted for 42% of home energy bills in 2020. If you want to lower those bills — not to mention reduce your energy usage to protect the planet from pollution — one of the best moves you can make is to upgrade your HVAC system. If you do it quickly, while the IRA incentives are still available, it will be much more affordable.

For help doing that, try a trusted brand like Mitsubishi, which can help you find the right heat pump option for your home, such as one of its cost-effective mini-split systems. Heat pumps outperform traditional HVAC in terms of energy efficiency while delivering both heating and cooling.

That's on top of other financial benefits such as the tax credits available through the IRA. Mitsubishi can even help connect you with trained professionals who will help you install your new HVAC system.

What's being done about getting upgrades done quickly?

Rewiring America is helping as many people take advantage of the incentives as possible by providing a central hub where residents can get educated about the available incentives, offering weekly sessions where you can ask questions about your situation, providing a directory of contractors and installers, and helping you map out your project through a planner. You can get started by checking out its website today.

