Teacher shares clever hack using old plastic food containers: 'I can't wait to try this'

Others chimed in with their own versions of the hack.

by Megan Lewis
Photo Credit: TikTok

Eco-friendly hacks can come in all shapes and sizes, and one clever tip comes from a former art teacher and full-time artist, Jcuparts (@jcuparts), on TikTok. In a video shared with his followers, he demonstrates a simple way to save leftover paint using repurposed plastic containers.

The scoop

His example? An old butter tub. 

@jcuparts Art tip! Recycle old plastic jars as palettes they keep your paint wet forever if there is water in yhe container! #arttip #arthacks #artist #artwork #artlife #artteacher #arttricks #howtoart #arttok #arthelp #studioart #studioartist #artprocess #arttools #artlove #workingartist #fulltimeartist ♬ Ethereal - Txmy

By filling the bottom of the container with a bit of water and using the lid as a palette, the moisture helps to keep the paint hydrated between uses, reducing waste and extending the life of your materials. 

How it's helping

The biggest advantage of this hack is how much time and money it can save, especially for artists who work on long-term projects or need to mix custom colors. By keeping paint wet and usable for longer, there's no need to remix or repurchase dried-out supplies. 

It also makes the creative process more efficient, since you can pick up right where you left off without starting from scratch. 

Beyond the personal benefits, this method is also a win for the planet. Repurposing plastic containers keeps them out of landfills, and minimizing paint waste reduces the environmental impact of production and disposal. It's a small change with a meaningful ripple effect, proving that sustainable habits can be both smart and simple. 

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What everyone's saying

The tip was met with plenty of enthusiasm and curiosity. 

One commenter asked, "First thoughts: doesn't the paint just plot in? But I guess it wouldn't since you like this method. Can you confirm or deny ploppage?" The creator replied, saying they had never experienced any "plopping," though it might happen if you're using a large amount of paint. 

Others chimed in with their own versions of the hack. One person shared, "I just put the palette in the freezer, it lasts for months!" Another commenter was simply inspired, writing, "I can't wait to try this!" 

Whether you're an experienced artist or just dabbling in paint, small sustainable swaps like this one can make a big difference. It's a creative way to save your supplies and the planet, one brushstroke at a time. 

