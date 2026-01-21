Homeowner issues dire warning about proposed luxury project: 'Cut your losses while you still can'

A debate is unfolding online after a Utah homeowner turned to Reddit for advice about what might happen to their family's quality of life as a massive luxury housing development moves in next door.

The post, shared in the r/Utah subreddit, has struck a nerve with readers who have seen similar projects reshape their communities — often not for the better.

Photo Credit: Reddit



The discussion centers on a proposed development by the Larry H. Miller company near Saratoga Springs, Utah.

According to the homeowner, the plan includes roughly 3,000 new homes, along with parks and retail space, built close to the mountains on the south end of town.

While large developments often promise economic growth and amenities, commenters were quick to point out they often come with tradeoffs — traffic, strained infrastructure, and environmental stress.

The homeowner, who lives just a few minutes from the proposed site with their three children, expressed skepticism about assurances that infrastructure upgrades would follow, noting that nearby roads already feel overwhelmed.

"There are a lot of non-specific promises about how Larry H. Miller will help with that. I'm not sure I trust it," they wrote.

The homeowner asked fellow Utah residents to "give it to me straight," weighing hopes for new restaurants and higher property values against fears of congestion, pollution, and broken promises.

Many commenters focused on environmental and livability impacts.

Several warned that developments of this scale often increase traffic, worsen air quality, and encroach on nearby natural areas — especially when built near foothills and open land.

Others pointed to water usage and sewer capacity as long-term risks in fast-growing regions already dealing with strains on local resources.

One commenter advised the homeowner to "cut your losses while you still can," suggesting that early optimism fades quickly once the lived reality of construction begins.

Another shared their experience living near a similar project: "As someone who went through this near Kamas, yup property value went up, but so did taxes and traffic and burden on utilities. I think the part that drove me to move after 11 years of it was/is the non stop construction."

A third commenter was much more blunt, saying, "What's gonna happen? A bunch of tacky AF highly flammable McMansions."

