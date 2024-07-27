Family calls out Samsung after household appliance allegedly causes dizziness and memory loss: 'The newer ones don't last as long and they're more likely to leak'

  • Home Home

They felt like they were being gaslit.

by Mike Taylor
Photo Credit: iStock

A family whose refrigerator malfunctioned and exposed them to a chemical irritant got no answers from the product's manufacturer, Samsung.

What's happening?

When Alex and Adele Rae of Victoria "smelled something awful" in May, they rushed to get their two children outside their house, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported. The odor was coming from their four-year-old fridge, so they emptied it.

But they got nowhere with multiple calls with Samsung customer service, never being told what the problem might be or whether it was creating a hazardous situation. Poison control couldn't help either.

"We felt like we were being gaslighted that nothing was wrong, and the kids had been on the front lawn for four hours, with my youngest needing a nap," Adele said, according to the outlet.

She felt dizzy and went to take a shower but couldn't stand; her heart rate reached 160 beats per minute. Her muscles were weak, and she became confused.

"I was panting, and I couldn't get up," she told the ABC. "I went to use my legs and had no mobility."

They called paramedics, and Adele recovered, but she can't remember everything that happened that day.

A technician who had experience with Samsung fridges determined there had been refrigerant and oil leaks, as well as a fault with the circuit board, per the Australian outlet.

Why is this event important?

Samsung offered to reimburse the Raes the cost of the refrigerator, $974, but the Raes wanted a guarantee that the company would investigate the problem — the company said only that the fridge would be sent to its Sydney warehouse.

Samsung, formerly an electronics giant, has had issues with home appliances, including fridges and washing machines, that led to class action lawsuits.

In this case, longtime refrigeration mechanic Mick Owens said the Raes "may have been exposed to refrigerant mixed with a synthetic oil or tracer, which might have leaked into the unit," the ABC reported.

He said Adele's symptoms were consistent with exposure to refrigerant and that fridges used to be made with thicker pipes.

"The newer ones don't last as long, and they're more likely to leak," he said in the report.

What's being done about faulty appliances?

Samsung said in a statement to the outlet that "Mr Rae has remained unwilling to provide us with access to the refrigerator to investigate or provide supporting evidence of the allegations made despite a full refund being offered." But Consumer Policy Research Centre CEO Erin Turner said the proposed offer, which included a nondisclosure agreement, was "concerning and unfair."

"Alex has chosen to stand up against a really unfair practice," Turner told the Australian outlet. "The deed gives Samsung all rights, but they take no responsibility for what happened and no responsibility for what happens in the future — it's really one-sided."

Poorly made products cost consumers money and waste resources since they have to be repaired or replaced prematurely. To counter this, do your research and stay away from problematic brands and items — the kitchen is one room that's easy to make over in a sustainable way.

