Skeptical homebuyers seek help adjusting to new next-gen kitchen appliances: 'Where do we start?'

A new homeowner took to Reddit's r/Appliances forum to share their surprise after moving into a house already stocked with Samsung appliances, including an induction range. The Redditor admitted they weren't sure what to make of it, noting that he and his wife were skeptical and asking, "Where do we start?"

They went on to explain that the home is fully electric, meaning gas was off the table. While that may sound limiting, induction ranges are often considered a major kitchen upgrade. These stoves heat up pots and pans much faster than gas or electric coil stoves, lowering long-term energy costs in the process.

The post drew several replies, many from people encouraging the couple to give induction cooking a try.

One commenter wrote, "Might as well just use it. Get used to induction cooking, you might like it."

Another added that getting compatible cookware isn't hard to find: "Most of the cookware sold at IKEA works well with induction."

For anyone hesitant about making the switch, experts note that induction is an easy and affordable way to avoid the health and safety risks of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can currently get up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range, making the technology more accessible than ever.

Many of the Inflation Reduction Act's incentives for appliances and clean energy upgrades are set to expire at the end of the year. Federal rebates, however, are still available — and early adopters can save thousands by upgrading sooner rather than later.

Renters and those who don't want a full kitchen renovation can still take advantage, too. Plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and are portable, giving anyone a taste of next-gen cooking without committing to a major kitchen upgrade.

One Redditor summed it up well in the comments: "Induction is a much better way of cooking than a radiant stove. Stainless steel and enameled cast iron pots and pans work great on induction."

