This stovetop saves homeowners thousands without the need for a kitchen-gutting remodel: 'You can cook faster and more precisely than ever before'

A revolutionary stovetop design is set to solve one of the biggest challenges in home electrification: the cost of upgrades.

The scoop

The Copper induction stove, powered by a built-in battery, eliminates the need for expensive electrical panel upgrades, saving homeowners thousands and making energy-efficient cooking more accessible than ever.

Designed by Sam Calisch, this innovation tackles both financial and environmental hurdles while promising the precision and speed of modern induction cooking.

The key feature of this stove is its built-in battery, which eliminates the need for a 220-amp electrical line typically required for induction ranges. This means no costly rewiring or panel upgrades are needed, a major hurdle for many homeowners switching from gas to electric.









As Calisch told The Spoon, "It's about making electrification easier and more affordable for everyone."

How it's working

Unlike traditional induction stoves, which depend entirely on the home's electrical grid, the battery-powered model stores energy and uses it to power the appliance.

This setup makes it an ideal solution for homes with limited electrical capacity, especially in older buildings. By utilizing battery power during high-demand cooking periods, the stove minimizes the energy it pulls from the grid while ensuring optimal performance.

Additionally, by eliminating the need for a costly 220-amp upgrade, the stove spares homeowners an expense that often runs into the thousands. It also cooks faster and more precisely than gas stoves, offering a major upgrade in functionality.

"When you put a battery in a stove, it makes it a much better stove," Calisch told The Spoon. "It's silent, thanks to DC induction, and has enough power to preheat the oven in just four or five minutes. You can cook faster and more precisely than ever before."

Environmentally, the stove's induction technology avoids the need for polluting gas stoves, which release harmful emissions into homes and the atmosphere. Combined with the energy efficiency of induction cooking and the potential for grid relief during peak hours, this appliance represents a win-win for consumers and the planet.

What people are saying

Customers who have made the upgrade are really happy with its environmental and cooking capabilities.

"We chose Charlie because it allowed us to install an induction range without having the considerable cost, inconvenience, and delay of upgrading our electrical system," said customer Peter L.

Ilana C. remarked, "It feels like the future. Powerful, easy to clean, and safe enough to cook with my kid."

This innovation could accelerate the transition away from gas stoves, especially in areas where incentives make induction cooking more appealing.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to 30% off the cost of an induction range, potentially saving thousands. However, these incentives may not last forever, as President-elect Trump has expressed intentions to cut clean energy subsidies. Therefore, homeowners looking to take advantage of the savings should do so soon while they're still available.

By adopting electrification technologies, you're not just saving money — you're contributing to a healthier home and planet.

