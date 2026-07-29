Gardeners say salvia is a hummingbird magnet, and one bloom drew an eight-spotted forester moth

"I love how aggressively it'll keep blooming all summer if you continue to deadhead it."

A gardener's Reddit photo of a salvia bloom hosting a striking moth turned into a broader conversation about why so many gardeners swear by the plant.

In the comments, people traded plant IDs, shared pollinator tips, and praised salvia as a flower that draws in hummingbirds all season long.

What happened?

In the gardening forum, a user posted a close-up video of the plant and wildlife, prompting a thread wherein people discussed the plant attracting "so many cool critters."

(Click here if the embedded video does not appear.)

Another Redditor identified the insect in the video, writing: "That's an eight-spotted forester moth. Their caterpillars eat grapevine and Virginia creeper."

The thread also focused on the flower's identity. "Wait…Salvia devinorum?" one commenter wrote. The OP replied, "Salvia nemorosa Sallyrosa, 'April Night,'" and others noted that the ornamental salvia in the video was different from the psychoactive species the user brought up.

Someone else said: "My salvias bring more hummingbirds than any other plants I have. I will never not have them because of it. You can't look at a plant for longer than a minute without a hummingbird appearing."

Why does it matter?

A flower bed that attracts moths, hummingbirds, and other pollinators supports local ecosystems.

Pollinators help many food crops produce better harvests for anyone trying to save money on groceries by growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs at home. Homegrown produce often tastes better, too, since it can be picked at peak ripeness instead of being shipped long distances.

Gardening can also support mental and physical health. Time spent outdoors digging, pruning, and tending plants adds movement to the day, and many gardeners find the routine reduces stress and creates a sense of calm.

A plant such as salvia offers color and a long bloom period without asking for much in return.

As the OP wrote in a comment, "I love how aggressively it'll keep blooming all summer if you continue to deadhead it."

What can I do?

Adding salvia is one way to attract pollinators. Many varieties are grown as ornamentals, and gardeners value them for their bright flowers, repeat blooming, and ability to draw hummingbirds and insects.

Pairing salvia with other pollinator-friendly plants can make a garden more useful for wildlife while boosting productivity in nearby beds with edible plants.

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