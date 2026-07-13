Oregon RV fire sends flames through roof, displaces family, and firefighters save cat, dog

An overnight fire can make conditions even more dangerous, as families may be caught off guard.

An early-morning RV fire in Springfield, Oregon, sent a family fleeing from their home and ended with firefighters pulling a cat and a dog from the burning trailer.

What happened?

Around 1:27 a.m. last Wednesday, a fire at Eugene Mobile Village in Springfield's Glenwood neighborhood displaced two adults and a child, as reported by KVAL 13.

Crews were sent out after callers said flames were coming through the roof of the RV trailer. Engine 4, based at Fifth Street and Centennial Boulevard, found an active fire when it arrived.

While checking the trailer for anyone still inside, firefighters located the family's cat and dog and brought them out. Paramedics treated both animals at the scene, and both survived.

"Poor babies, bet they were very scared. Thank you to all that saved them," a social media user wrote on Facebook after KEZI 9 News posted about the rescue.

Eugene Springfield Fire told KVAL 13 they have been reunited with the family.

Why does it matter?

Fires involving RVs and trailers can be especially hazardous because of how quickly flames can spread through smaller spaces and lightweight materials. An overnight fire can make conditions even more dangerous, as families may be caught off guard as they sleep.

More broadly, fires are increasingly a concern in many parts of the world as hotter, drier conditions make it easier for them to ignite and spread, endangering lives and livelihoods, damaging infrastructure, and disrupting daily life.

This year, record-low snowpack is increasing the risk of wildfires in the western U.S.

Earlier this spring, crews in Oregon also had to fight against high winds when trying to contain a fast-moving fire that had burned 1,500 acres.

What is being done to support the family?

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. In the meantime, the American Red Cross is helping the family address the immediate needs that come with displacement.

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