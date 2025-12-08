Homeowner shares 'low-maintenance' purchase that will drastically level up backyard: 'It really pops'

"It's a great one to add."

If you're looking for an easy way to keep your yard colorful and friendly to local pollinators, a social media gardener has a possible solution.

The scoop

In a popular Instagram post, creator Kaleb Wyse (@wyseguide) sang the virtues of Russian sage, a perennial plant known for its spire-like, blue-violet blooms.

It grows well in Plant Hardiness Zones 4-9, making it a good choice across much of the United States.

In particular, Wyse says, the plant does well during the summer, as it doesn't require too much water or work to provide color during warmer months.

"You get these blooms during dry weather, during sunny summer heat. That is exactly what you want, because it gives you that impactful color without any work," he says. "Silvery, kind of soft, beautiful foliage, with that purple color."

Wyse strongly recommends the "crazy blue" variety of Russian sage. This variety doesn't grow quite as large as others, topping out at about 18 inches tall.

How it's helping

Perhaps the best part of Russian sage is that it attracts local pollinators.

Bees, butterflies, hummingbirds, and other pollinators are vital to any ecosystem. By pollinating flowering plants, they not only help keep gardens lush and beautiful, but they also help fruits and vegetables grow.

This is why so many experts recommend upgrading to a natural lawn or to a yard full of native plants. These lawns are not only easy to maintain but also attract local pollinators, keeping plants healthier across their region.

"You hear a buzz all summer long," Wyse says about Russian sage. "I like to accompany this plant with other pollinating-loving plants, like allium, like calamint, so there's a sea of color and lots of things that love to come to the area."

What everyone's saying

The one potential pitfall to Russian sage, Wyse says, is that it can spread easily. So he recommends planting it in an area with plenty of room to grow and produce those colorful blooms.

"It's a great one to add in the middle of summer," he says. "Just pick a spot where it can grow into, and you'll love it."

Commenters agreed, saying Russian sage can be the perfect addition to many yards.

"I love the look," one commenter wrote. "It really pops."

"I love a low-maintenance plant like that," another added. "So pretty!"

