Property owner reveals simple hack to extend life of crucial appliances: 'It's better for our pocket'

"This is something I wish everyone with these appliances knew."

Property developer and self-proclaimed "Garment Goddess" Laura de Barra (@LauradeBarra) shared a simple tip on TikTok to increase the longevity of two common home appliances.

The scoop

De Barra recommends running your dishwasher and washing machine on cooler temperatures for daily cycles.

"It's better for the environment. It's better for our pocket, and it is much better for the things we are washing because it can help prolong their lifetime," she said.

In addition to this daily change, she recommends running one empty, hot cycle on the appliance each month for maintenance.

To do this, keep the appliance empty and just add one cup of 5% distilled white vinegar — not cleaning vinegar, as it may be too harsh on the rubber seals — and run a hot cycle. The hot water and vinegar will help flush and clean the machine out.

De Barra says this one tip has helped reduce the frequency of callouts and repairs for these home appliances, addressing issues with blockages, limescale, and dirty, moldy machines.

"This is something I wish everyone with these appliances knew," De Barra said.

How it's helping

Hotter cycle temperatures may seem to clean better. However, hot water can also shrink or dye clothing and promote the release of more microplastics from garments, per PBS.

Running hotter cycles also consumes more energy, which can lead to higher energy bills. According to the American Cleaning Institute, 90% of the energy a washing machine uses goes toward heating the water for a wash cycle.

By running your appliances at cooler temperatures for daily cycles, you can save on energy consumption, reducing your monthly utility bills while prolonging the life of your belongings.

Running one hot cycle with vinegar for maintenance ensures your machines are running as efficiently as possible and helps you avoid costly replacements.

What everyone's saying

Commenters were grateful to learn an easy tip to keep their home appliances running smoothly.

"I have always done cold washes but didn't realize the issue with this. Will defo do a hot empty wash now every month," one commenter said.

Another user said, "I have learned so much from you."

