Gardener thrilled after crops survived a 29-degree night, then kept blooming in 92-degree heat

"I was really worried for them there for a little bit."

A short clip on YouTube is gaining attention online after featuring a flower that handled both a late cold snap and peak summer temperatures while continuing to bloom.

Posted by creator Garden Answer, the perennial flowers in the clip are Treasure Troves, a long-blooming variety related to Black-Eyed Susan.

What happened?

The creator shared footage of the blooming plants, which they called "an absolute stunner."

However, despite how well the flowers appear to be doing in the footage, the poster explained that the plants were hit by cold soon after being planted.

The creator said they were planted right before a below-freezing cold snap and admitted, "I was really worried for them there for a little bit."

Since then, the gardener said the plants have been "blooming their heads off" and have so far required little maintenance.

Why does it matter?

Low-maintenance perennials can be a major benefit to home gardens. A plant that delivers long-lasting color without constant watering, fertilizing, or cleanup can help people save money on yard care while reducing the time and effort required to maintain a garden.

Spending time outdoors and doing hands-on work can support both mental and physical health, and building confidence with hardy plants often encourages people to branch out into edible gardening.

Growing fruits, vegetables, and herbs at home can help reduce grocery bills, and many gardeners say homegrown produce tastes better than store-bought options. If this kind of resilient planting has you inspired.

Choosing plants that require fewer inputs also has an environmental advantage. Using less water and fertilizer can make a garden more efficient and easier to sustain in hot weather.

What are people saying?

Commenters were enthusiastic about the low-effort, high-reward flowers.

"So pretty!" one user wrote.

Another shared their own appreciation for the flower, saying, "I have black eyed susans lining the entrance into my secret garden, and I love them."

"Looks Amazing," another added.

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