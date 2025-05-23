Homeowner hit with warnings after asking about common yard product: 'I honestly can't believe that stuff is legal to sell'

A gardener received a flurry of advice against using rubber mulch after asking about its advantages.

"Has anyone used rubber mulch?" they wrote in a Reddit post before explaining that they needed new mulch and had been looking into it.

"It smells absolutely disgusting once the sun heats it up, not to mention you're dumping literal garbage in your yard," one Redditor wrote in reply.

Another user added: "I honestly can't believe that stuff is legal to sell. I had a friend with several small children put it in her yard, and I tried to talk her out of it, because imagine a toddler or even wildlife trying it out as a snack!"

While rubber mulch might seem like a convenient landscaping material, it often doesn't keep weeds at bay and poses health risks, especially to young children prone to putting the pieces in their mouths. Additionally, the mulch can quickly heat up in the sun, which can cause burns.

Rubber mulch can also be difficult to remove, and as it degrades, it leaves behind microplastics. These microplastics can be harmful to the soil and nearly impossible to get rid of. Plus, rubber mulch provides no benefits to your plants because, unlike natural alternatives, it doesn't provide nutrients as it breaks down.

Natural alternatives such as wood chips and bark combined with native plants can help reduce the cost of maintaining your yard while providing a safe space for people to spend their time.

There are many ways to incorporate native plants into a garden, from flower beds to water-conserving options such as xeriscaping. People who love lawns can also consider upgrading traditional grass using more natural options such as clover and buffalo grass.

Native plants offer a number of benefits. They are easier to maintain than ornamental plants, requiring much less water and eliminating the need for additional fertilizers and pesticides. Native plants also provide food and shelter for wildlife, including pollinators, which are essential to food security.

