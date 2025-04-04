Gardener shares exciting yard transformation after long-overdue removal: 'I know you're so glad to get that ... out of there'

TikToker Krysten (@krysten_ruthless) shared excitement about eliminating rubber mulch from their front garden in a video.

"I know you're so glad to get that…out of there!!" said one commenter.

Though rubber mulch is seen as a way to repurpose the excess waste created by the discarding of old tires and an effective combatant against weeds, people are raising concerns about the negative impact it has on the environment.

Linda Chalker-Scott, an extension horticulturist and associate professor at Washington State University, is concerned about the toxicity potential of rubber mulch, as reported by LawnStarter.

Rubber mulch does not add nutrients to the soil as organic mulch does, so it does not have any positive impact on the ecology. Another big con of rubber mulch is that it is highly flammable, as found in a study by the University of Nevada.

Perhaps the most concerning and impactful issue with rubber mulch is that it is toxic and can release these toxins into the surrounding soil, potentially affecting a region's water supply and exposing people to harmful chemicals that could affect their health.

The good news? There are natural alternatives to rubber mulch. Organic mulches enrich the soil with nutrients that help plants thrive, supporting local wildlife and pollinators.

Rewilding your yard is a great alternative route to take. Planting native species in your garden has many benefits, including supporting the local ecosystem and pollinators. A yard that has been rewilded does not need fertilizers and pesticides, so it eliminates the use of toxic chemicals, which is better for the environment.

Converting a grass lawn into a natural lawn is another way to make your yard more environmentally friendly.

Both of these options are low-maintenance, saving homeowners time. Natural lawns do not require mowing, and a yard that has been rewilded will grow naturally with minimal care.

Natural yards and lawns also require very little water, providing a conservation opportunity.

As Krysten gave a visual tour of her garden, they showed the rest of the yard, which is also set to be converted. Viewers and followers were excited.

"So proud of you!" said one.

"Good job," added another TikToker.

