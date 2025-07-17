New homeowner met with warnings after discovering concerning feature left behind by previous owners: 'Should I remove it?'

"As long as it's not in vegetable beds, it's not urgent."

A homeowner recently took to Reddit's r/Landscaping community to share growing anxiety about rubber mulch in their yard.

Despite rarely interacting with the mulch, claims that rubber mulch can be damaging to one's health had them primed to remove it.

"I just bought a home and the landscaping beds are rubber mulch," they shared in the post.

"They look fine enough … but I am now having anxiety over things I am reading that they are toxic, harmful, etc."

They clarified that the rubber mulch is just in the landscaping beds, not throughout the entire garden. The original poster asked for honest advice: "Should I be worried? Should I remove it and mulch? Am I being overly concerned?"

This topic actually sparked quite a discussion. Those who joined the conversation agreed that rubber mulch shouldn't be used widely. "As long as it's not in vegetable beds, it's not urgent," one commenter said. "Personally, I would remove it, but I don't think you have anything to immediately worry about."

Rubber mulch, often made from recycled tires, is marketed as a low-maintenance, long-lasting alternative to organic mulches. While some argue that rubber mulch may benefit the environment, because you're reusing a product that otherwise takes centuries to degrade, the risks outweigh the rewards.

Unlike wood mulch or natural ground covers, rubber mulch doesn't break down to enrich the soil. Experts warn it can leach toxic chemicals — for instance, known carcinogens — into the air, soil, and eventually groundwater, which can harm your plants and your health.

Furthermore, studies have shown that rubber mulch is extremely flammable and can catch fire more easily than organic mulch, burning hotter and longer. This is definitely a cause for concern for those who live in areas prone to wildfires.

One commenter has a no-tolerance policy: "Rubber mulch makes no sense to me as someone who loves my garden."

Swapping rubber mulch for native plants or organic mulch can reduce maintenance time and costs, lower water bills, and help protect local pollinators that sustain our food supply. While rubber mulch might seem convenient, going native is a simple way to protect your health and your local ecosystem.

