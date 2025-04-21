New homeowner puzzled by backyard element left behind by previous owners: 'It should be illegal'

A new homeowner recently took to the r/landscaping subreddit to share a puzzling discovery: Their house came with a yard covered in what looks like mulch but is actually shredded tires.

The original poster asked the Reddit community if there was any good reason the former homeowners would have used rubber mulch.

"House we bought last fall has this stuff and I was wondering if there's any actual benefit to it because I want to rake it all out and remove it," the OP wrote. "Doesn't seem to do anything for drainage or helping the plants [it's] on. If it rains had or gets very windy, some pieces will go into the main lawn and then get shot out of the lawn mower."

While rubber mulch is sometimes marketed as a low-maintenance and long-lasting option, commenters quickly pointed out its downsides. Unlike organic mulch, rubber doesn't break down and can actually raise the soil temperature, harming nearby plants.

One Redditor said: "It heats up And it smells and is [a] fire hazard. And you're essentially dumping trash into your yard. Organic mulch is way better because it actually improves and insulates the soil."

Another concern is that rubber mulch made from recycled tires contains heavy metals and chemicals that can leach into the soil over time. While not everyone in the thread agreed on whether rubber mulch is technically toxic, they concurred that it offers little to no benefit for gardening.

"In all, while rubber mulch is not toxic, it does not provide any real benefit for this application either," one commenter said.

Fortunately, safer and more sustainable landscaping options are gaining popularity. Rewilding your yard with native plants, clover, or buffalo grass is one alternative. Xeriscaping is another landscaping option that reduces water bills. These alternatives require less watering and maintenance, making them perfect for homeowners who want to save money, spend less time weeding, and protect their health.

Upgrading to a natural lawn also helps create healthier ecosystems by attracting pollinators such as bees and butterflies — our essential allies in protecting the world's food supply.

All in all, the Reddit community seemed to agree that rubber mulch isn't worth using, as its downsides outweigh any upsides.

"Remove it, no benefit," said one commenter.

Another agreed, adding, "It should be illegal."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.