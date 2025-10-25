Homeowner warned after sharing plans to use hazardous landscaping product: 'Toxic'

When one homeowner took to the r/Landscaping subreddit to ask for advice about installing rubber mulch, they probably didn't expect to spark such a strong reaction. Commenters quickly jumped in with varied advice and warnings, with one asking, "Would you like a toxic waste and weeds?"

The post began with the homeowner sharing that they had recently installed a concrete patio with an exposed strip of soil between it and the next yard over, and that they wanted to prevent weeds "permanently, or as nearly permanently as possible." The original poster titled their post, "Talk me out of rubber mulch."

Fellow Redditors were quick to jump in and discourage the idea for numerous reasons. One commenter immediately pointed out that "Nothing will prevent weeds permanently," while others noted that rubber mulch breaks down over time, trapping soil and debris where weeds can grow.

Another added that since rubber mulch "poisons plants", it therefore tends to allow "only the hardiest plants" to grow, which is, in most cases, a weed.

Beyond weed control, commenters raised other serious concerns about comfort and safety, such as rubber mulch being highly flammable and therefore a hazard in wildfire-prone areas. They also pointed out that the leached toxins from the rubber mulch could contaminate the homeowner's water supply and even be toxic to children or pets if they played in the mulch.

Some users suggested more sustainable alternatives. One commenter shared that rubber mulch "gets super hot in the sun and reflects heat back at you", affecting the absorption of existing plants, which has also been an issue seen in cases where fake grass was used instead of real grass. The commenter went on to suggest using grass and wood mulch because they "will always be cooler than the surrounding temps."

Another echoed this advice by recommending native grasses and sedges, sharing that they would suppress weeds, make the soil healthier, and "look 1,000% better than rubber mulch." Native plants are huge money and time savers as well. They don't require a ton of resources like water, helping to lower bills. They also thrive easily, creating healthy ecosystems for pollinators, which help secure our food supply.

Lastly, this commenter may very well have succeeded in changing the homeowner's mind about rubber mulch by sharing, "It''s a preferred nesting material for cockroaches."

Overall, the Reddit post and ensuing discussion proved that, while certain landscaping products may seem low-maintenance, it's crucial to ensure the risks don't outweigh the rewards.

