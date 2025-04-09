Gardener issues urgent warning over dangers of popular landscaping product: 'I felt compelled to put this out there'

"Sorry if I get a little fired up about it."

With tons of gardening products available, it can be overwhelming when choosing the right ones.

TikToker Uncle Josh Gardens (@theplanttechie) shared with his viewers some helpful insight into a common gardening or lawn product that actually does more harm than good.

I'm not a fan of rubber mulch and I felt compelled to put this out there. It's not just about the health of the tree but about the humans breathing in the air around it. It can also leach chemicals into the soil and groundwater. In addition, it doesn't benefit the soil at all and in some cases can even harm plants. So what's the point besides weed control? Sorry if I get a little fired up about it. I'm passionate about people's health and the materials we use play a part in that.

The video shows the user in the garden center of a home improvement store beside a bag of rubber mulch. He begins the video by stating, "Don't ever buy this and put it around your trees."

The video, captioned, "I'm not a fan of rubber mulch and I felt compelled to put this out there," explains that rubber mulch, while commonly used because it lasts a long time, can seriously damage both your lawn as well as the greater environment.

Organic mulch, the alternative to rubber mulch, is made from wood chips, bark, leaves, straw, and other naturally found materials. In turn, it contributes positively to the soil and plants it interacts with and has no polluting qualities.

On the flip side, rubber mulch is typically made of shredded tires. That means by putting it around your trees or plants, it will heat up from the sun, make the plants hot, and release rubber fumes into the air and soil.

While organic mulch requires more upkeep, as organic materials decompose and change much more than synthetic materials, the downsides of the rubber mulch are not worth the exchange.

Uncle Josh Garden explains, "[Rubber mulch] heats up the soil … it can put out toxic chemicals that you're going to be breathing in … is a fire hazard … never breaks down and feeds the plants … and you can never get it out."

The video reminds users of the benefits of a natural lawn, or keeping native growing plants, and using natural additives like organic mulch to save money on pesticides and water. Not only will your wallet and glowing lawn thank you in the end, but you can keep those toxic fumes from getting into your family and neighbors' lungs.

The video's caption concludes with the OP saying, "Sorry if I get a little fired up about it. I'm passionate about people's health and the materials we use play a part in that."

The TikTok saved one viewer from going down the rubber mulch path, as they commented, "I've never used it, but have considered it, so thank you for the information."

