Realtor sounds off after coming to disturbing realization about common landscaping practice: 'It's actually terrible'

Rubber mulch may promise easy lawn care, but its health and environmental risks are causing growing concern among scientists, landscapers, and homeowners.

In an Instagram video, Karen Cuskey-Hartman (@karencuskey), a realtor in Dallas, spoke about the downsides of rubber mulch.

In her video, Karen mentions that at first consideration, it might be appealing that rubber mulch will last a long time in your yard, but the downside is that it will also last forever on the planet. She concludes that rubber mulch is not environmentally friendly and that it is not something she would endorse.

In her video description, she wrote, "It's made of chemicals, microplastics, and heavy metals that can leach into your soil over time."

People turn to rubber mulch because it is a low-maintenance way to achieve weed and pest control in a yard with decent color retention.

However, recent information points to rubber mulch as a no-go for lawn care. For one, the rubber can leach toxic metals, including lead, cadmium, and mercury, into the surrounding soil.

When children frequent a playground or athletes play consistently on rubber turf, "that sort of cumulative exposure results in a buildup in their body of these toxic chemicals, and can result in a buildup of cellular damage that's caused by these chemicals," Dr. Philip Landrigan of New York's Mount Sinai Hospital told NBC.

The same can apply to rubber in yards.

Organic mulch is much more beneficial for plants. It can help with water retention and soil erosion. Also, when it decomposes, it releases nutrients into the soil that can be beneficial to maintaining soil health.

If you're looking for a low-maintenance solution for your yard, one alternative to rubber mulch is a native plant garden. Native plants have evolved over thousands of years to be optimized for their location, managing regional water expectations and providing resources and habitats to local wildlife. They require fewer resources and are low-maintenance —- allowing you to save money and get more of your free time back.

Native plants are also beneficial to local pollinators like birds and bees. When an ecosystem has thriving pollinators, everyone from small insects all the way up to humans can benefit since they help protect our food supply.

While rubber mulch may look neat and tidy, it leaches toxic chemicals into the soil, can have negative impacts on our health, and offers nothing to the local ecosystem.

As one commenter wrote about rubber mulch, "It's actually terrible."

Another Instagrammer joked, "Maybe it will grow a rubber tree."

