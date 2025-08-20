Homeowner met with warnings after considering problematic landscaping material: 'I hate it'

"No no no no no no no no no."

When a homeowner in the popular Facebook group Home Design and Decor asked for opinions on using rubber mulch in landscaping, they got a flood of red flags.

Neighbors and gardeners alike shared firsthand horror stories of overheated plants, unbearable odors, and regret.

The post drew dozens of comments within hours, with most warning against rubber mulch altogether.

"No no no no no no no no no," said one commenter. "It soaks up heat and cooks your plants' roots, not to mention all the noxious chemicals that degrade into your garden beds."

Another shared that after their neighbors installed it, "It was like being in a tire shop — but we were sitting by our pool!"

Rubber mulch is often marketed as a low-maintenance, long-lasting alternative to wood chips. But it comes with serious downsides for homeowners.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

In hot weather, it traps and radiates heat, damaging or even killing plant roots. Some report that it can release strong, unpleasant odors for years, and over time, it may leach toxins into the surrounding soil.

The heat and smell can make outdoor spaces uncomfortable for families and neighbors alike.

Though it's made from recycled tires, rubber mulch doesn't break down into beneficial organic matter. Instead, it can release heavy metals, microplastics, and chemical compounds into the ground as it degrades. The idea that it's an eco-friendly reuse option is often more marketing spin than reality.

Wildlife can also be affected. Small animals may mistake rubber chunks for food, leading to ingestion hazards, while sharp fragments can injure pets. Plus, unlike natural mulch, rubber mulch doesn't support healthy ecosystems by improving soil moisture or feeding insects and worms.

The responses that discouraged rubber mulch did offer better alternatives.

"We have rubber in our beds and I hate it," one commenter shared. "We are replacing with rock."

For anyone considering an upgrade, experts often recommend more natural options like composted mulch, bark, or leaves, which can help plants thrive and keep your yard safer and more pleasant.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.