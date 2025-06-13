  • Home Home

Landscaper hit with backlash after sharing video of recent project: 'Not as effective'

by Craig Gerard
Commenters were quick to call out the issues with this method.

Photo Credit: TikTok

There is no shortage of people quick to offer their opinions on the internet on every topic under the sun. And when it comes to things that might affect the environment, the chatter can get predictably loud.

One landscaper recently found that out the hard way when they posted a video in which they used rubber mulch around a freshly planted tree.

@kingofstate85 Who needs landscape fabric garbage bags work? Fine. #save$20 #crepemyrtletrees #Design #Rubbermulch #LandScaping #thiswhatido #LandScaping #letsgo #kingofstatelandscapingllc ♬ original sound - Mr. shake back

In the video, Mr. shake back (@kingofstate85) explained the reasons he chose rubber mulch: "It lasts forever, you will never have to change it, it won't bring insects, and it looks good."

But rubber mulch has many downsides. It is more expensive than wooden mulch. It also gets super hot in the sun, and that excess heat can kill plants and other helpful bacteria in the soil. Rubber mulch can eventually leach harmful chemicals such as zinc and chromium into the soil, causing even more damage.

One way to avoid the need for such a harmful material is to plant a natural lawn. Natural lawns offer various benefits for homeowners. They require much less water, which saves you money on your monthly bills. They also don't need nearly as much maintenance as traditional lawns, which ultimately saves you time and money.

The environmental benefits are also quite significant. Besides saving significant amounts of water, natural lawns attract pollinators.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Pollinators include small birds, insects, and bees that facilitate the reproduction of plants and flowers. They are essential to our food chain. In fact, it is estimated that one of every three bites of food we take is due to the work of pollinators.

There are many options when considering switching to a natural lawn. Native plants, buffalo grass, and clover are all excellent choices. Even a partial lawn replacement allows homeowners to reap significant benefits.

Commenters on the video were quick to call out the issues with rubber mulch.

One simply said, "Rubber mulch is not as effective as wood mulch."

Another pointed out a hidden benefit of using proper wooden mulch, writing, "The fungi in the wood is beneficial for your plants."

