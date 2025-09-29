Landscaper sounds off after finding toxic products in client's yard: 'Should be banned'

Rubber mulch and a thriving garden are never a good combination.

Landscapers often have to deal with frustrating additions that well-meaning homeowners have added to their gardens.

A Facebook reel demonstrated that rubber mulch and mulch glue are just two of the headache-inducing materials that Wilde Lawn Service (@wildelawnservice) regularly faces.

The video showed one gardener removing large stretches of rubber mulch from a yard.

"Mulch, glue, and rubber mulch. It's what every landscape needs, I think … not," he remarked as his colleague watched.

Rubber mulch is marketed as a low-maintenance solution for a weed-free yard, but it typically causes more problems than it solves.

For one, it is thought to be harmful to some plants. According to a study carried out by Washington State University: "Toxic substances leach from rubber as it degrades, contaminating the soil, landscape plants, and associated aquatic systems."

Additionally, these chemicals can pose health risks to your family. Rubber mulch contains heavy metals like lead and zinc, and the chemicals in it have been linked to cancer, according to a report by the Guardian.

If that weren't bad enough, the material becomes scorching hot in the sun and can cause burns not only to humans but also to pets.

If you want a lower-maintenance yard while avoiding these toxic substances, consider rewilding your garden or switching to a natural lawn. Both approaches can save you money and time on lawn maintenance while lowering your water bills.

Native lawns create the perfect environment for pollinators to thrive. Considering that bees and butterflies are crucial to protecting our food supply, simply adding some native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, to your garden is a great way to repay that favor.

"I've never understood the point of putting a synthetic substance around plants that require organic materials in order to survive," a bemused Facebook user replied.

"Cancer warning in every batch," another Wilde Lawn Service fan added. However, the comment with the most likes summed it up simply.

"Rubber mulch should be banned," the user commented.

