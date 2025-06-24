Mom tears out recent backyard addition after learning of danger it poses to children: 'Good thing I saw this'

It is a good way to take care of both your kids and the planet.

A TikTok mom is going viral after deciding to tear out a backyard upgrade she recently installed, and it was all because of a disturbing comment left on one of her earlier videos.

In her now-trending clip, Kaily Bradstreet (@kailybradstreet) shows herself scooping up rubber mulch from under her kids' playset and tossing it into trash bags. But why the sudden change of heart?

Well, she is responding to another TikTok user who warned her that rubber mulch allegedly causes leukemia.

"Do you think The Home Depot will let me return it in trash bags. Also now what should I do here instead lmao," she wrote in the caption.

While that kind of health impact is still being studied, rubber mulch does come with other serious downsides, especially when used in play areas. It can get dangerously hot in the sun, give off chemical odors, leach toxins into the soil, and even pose a fire risk. For parents, that's more than enough reason to reconsider using it in their yards.

The good news? Native plants, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping all make beautiful, eco-friendly (and pretty affordable) lawn alternatives. They also cut down on watering and create a healthier habitat for pollinators, which helps protect our food supply.

Bradstreet isn't the only one rethinking rubber mulch, and this is clear when you see how the comment section quickly fills with stories and advice from others who've been there.

One user said, "I put pea gravel under mine after finding out about the rubber mulch."

Another added: "Good thing I saw this before getting rubber mulch."

If you're planning a backyard makeover, this might be the sign you needed to choose a more natural, low-maintenance route. It might take some research, but it is a good way to take care of both your kids and the planet.

