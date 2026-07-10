Rose grower shows the cut that keeps blooms coming and turns trimmings into new plants

Small techniques like this can lead to real savings.

An Instagram rose care tutorial suggests a round of cleanup can help the plant rebloom while providing material for new roses.

The video shows gardeners how to remove faded blossoms and how to use the cut stems for rooting.

What's happening?

J Kruse (@dr.gardenfairy) shared some expertise on deadheading and propagating roses, which was filmed in a lush garden full of blooming bushes.

The video advises cutting spent flowers just above a five-leaf set, a common pruning point that can support stronger regrowth and more blooms.

The tutorial also shows how those same trimmings can be turned into cuttings and rooted, transforming what might otherwise be discarded into potential future rose plants.

Why does it matter?

Small techniques like this can lead to real savings. Roses can be expensive to replace, especially mature or specialty plants, so learning how to deadhead properly and propagate from cuttings can help stretch a garden budget much further.

The benefits of gardening also extend well beyond flowers. Time spent outdoors can support mental and physical health by reducing stress and encouraging regular movement. For people who branch out from ornamentals into edible beds, gardening can also mean saving money on produce while enjoying fresher, better-tasting fruits, vegetables, and herbs at home.

Propagating plants instead of buying new ones can reduce shipping, packaging, and plastic nursery pot waste. Keeping plants healthy through better pruning may also lower the need for unnecessary fertilizers or chemical treatments.

What can I do?

If you want to try this at home, start by learning the basic deadheading cut. Remove faded rose blooms just above a healthy five-leaf set rather than trimming only the flower head. This can help direct the plant's energy into fresh growth instead of seed production.

You can also experiment with propagation by taking healthy cuttings, stripping off the lower leaves, and placing the stems in a moist rooting medium. Results vary by rose type, season, and climate, but even a modest success rate can help you save money.

Better cuts can mean better blooms and maybe a few extra plants, too.

"I used to just sacrifice all buds to clip it back to 5 leaves after one bloomed," one commenter said. "Good to know I can come back after everything else has bloomed!"

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