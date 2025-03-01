Driver shares honest reaction after first time charging an electric vehicle: 'I was just a rookie'

The TikToker took viewers on a journey as she charged her Tesla at a charging station for the very first time.

Rookie Tesla owner and TikToker EM LUCIN (@emlucin) took viewers on a journey as she charged her Tesla at a charging station for the very first time.

"It's actually so easy," she commented when viewers gave their opinion about the process looking too complicated.

"I was just a rookie," the original poster explained.

After a few minor hiccups, she found the process to be quite simple. With just two touches of the screen inside the vehicle, she plugged in her EV and started charging.

Some of the commenters seemed to focus on her fumbling and the wait time to charge, expressing that filling their vehicles with petrol is much faster and easier. Considering this was her first time attempting a charge on the road, this may not have been a fair assessment.

The OP and her dog listened to a book while they waited the 23 minutes it took to charge the Tesla from 44% to 81%.

Transitioning from a gas-powered vehicle to an EV is advantageous for the car owner and the planet.

Foremost among the primary benefits is the potential cost savings. One full charge of electricity is less expensive than filling a gas tank in all 50 states, so over time, the money saved on gas can be significant. EVs generally have lower maintenance costs compared to traditional vehicles. They do not require oil changes, and they have fewer moving parts that are subject to wear and tear and breakage. There are also potential tax savings involved.

EVs have a positive impact on the environment as opposed to gas-powered vehicles. They reduce air pollution, which helps minimize warming of the planet and has a positive impact on public health since there is no exhaust emission.

While some commenters on TikTok expressed that the process of charging looked complicated or complained about the wait time, the OP still felt that the benefits of EV ownership far outweighed the problems.

Commenter big mac (@big.mac6965) pointed out that you "don't get this problem with a petrol car."

To which she fired back, "You get worse problems such as yearly services and huge petrol costs."

Truthseeker (@truthseeker4thepeople) was slightly more supportive and saw the bigger picture, stating, "The more people who buy an electric vehicle, the better … it's great, I love it."

