Homeowner under fire after for harmful landscaping practice: 'I highly recommend redoing this'

A homeowner faced heat on Reddit after asking for advice on what brand of rock glue to use on their gravel landscaping.

"Could any one give [a] suggestion of what brand of rock glue I should get," they asked on the subreddit r/landscaping.

"None — seriously don't glue the rocks," one commenter advised.

"I get that the grass died and this seems to be the solution for Utah climate," another noted. "However, these rocks are going to make your house significantly hotter, and will still eventually have weeds anyway."

Rock landscaping is often used as a solution for vast ground coverage, especially for a lawn that struggles to keep grass healthy or struggles with erosion or drainage. However, when homeowners use glue to hold gravel in place, they will unnecessarily contaminate their yard with microplastics as the glue breaks down in the soil over time.

Rock glue also can pose a threat to homes with toddlers or pets, as the product is toxic when ingested. Plus, gravel can rob surrounding soil from the nutrients that other groundcovers — like organic mulch — can provide when they decompose.

As one commenter noted, the Redditor has an even better option at their fingertips if they don't want to deal with the maintenance that mulch involves.

"I HIGHLY recommend redoing this area with actual plants integrated," they said.

Native plants are an ideal option for low-maintenance landscaping. Since this choice involves plants that occur naturally in the region, they thrive in the local ecosystem and support biodiversity in the area by attracting pollinators. Plus, native plants require little care to keep them healthy, which makes them cost effective once installed.

As another commenter pointed the Redditor toward a native plants resource, they suggested joining a local gardening group to get started.

"Start with a few and keep trying. There are minimal effort plants that will grow in your space," they said.

