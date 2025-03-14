Online sleuths trace massive yacht seen in tropical locale back to iconic actor: 'Finally found out'

"Ah, so close, almost my price range."

A Redditor sparked a debate online after sharing an image of an unknown yacht docked in French Polynesia.

"Whose yacht is this?" asked the OP.

Photo Credit: Reddit

While speculating about the owner of the massive yacht, Redditors also discussed the cost and upkeep of maintaining such a large boat.

"Google Lens gives it is charter yacht IJE with charter price $1.8 million/week + expenses," responded one user.

"Ah so close, almost my price range, just shy of 1,799,996 + expenses," wrote another Redditor.

Superyachts like the one shared in this Reddit post have a significant environmental footprint. As one commenter pointed out, these boats require massive amounts of energy and resources to keep running, which generates pollution.

In fact, a 2021 study found that superyachts are the biggest contributors of greenhouse gas emissions. To put this in more context, the top 300 superyachts produce 285,000 tons of emissions each year, which is more pollution than the entire nation of Tonga emits, explains Bloomberg.

That amount of emissions has a devastating effect on the environment. It exacerbates rising global temperatures and threatens the survival of marine ecosystems.

"The bulk of these emissions happen whether or not a yacht actually travels anywhere," reports the Guardian. "Simply owning one – or indeed building one – is an act of enormous climate vandalism."

With over-the-top features, such as a helipad, a full-time crew, multiple hot tubs and pools, and athletic centers, superyachts consume energy regardless of whether they're traveling or docking. What's more, most of these yachts run on dirty energy, which releases harmful pollutants into the atmosphere that exacerbate the warming of our planet.

Redditors continued to discuss the yacht and all its amenities.

"Deck plans are insane," wrote one user.

"Finally found out," added the OP. "It was Robert Deniro."

