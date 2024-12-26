Homeowner puts common landscaping myth to the test with backyard experiment: 'I was relieved'

"I was just worried that the soil would be super hot."

Installing a lawn alternative, such as a native plant or rock garden, is a great way to save time and money on yard upkeep.

One Redditor in the r/landscaping forum debunked a common myth regarding river rocks. The homeowner replaced their mulch with the river rocks to test whether the rocks would impact the soil temperature.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

A common myth about river rocks is that they cause the soil temperature to rise. However, the Redditor proved this to be false. After comparing the soil temperatures of the area with mulch versus the area with river rocks, the Redditor found that the soil temperature was about the same even in 90-degree weather.

While the mulched area had a temperature of 77 degrees Fahrenheit, the river rock area was 77.7 degrees Fahrenheit.

"I was just worried that the soil would be super hot so I was relieved that it wasn't," wrote the OP.

Redditors discussed the benefits of alternative lawns, such as rock gardens.

"After mulching for years, rocks are a godsend lol," commented one user.

Adding rocks to your yard is a low-maintenance way to promote drainage and prevent soil erosion. Consider alternative lawn options, such as rock gardens or native plant lawns, to cut down on the time you spend tending to your lawn.

Installing a native plant lawn is also a great way to promote the health of the local ecosystem. By growing native plants in your lawn, you attract key pollinators, such as bees and butterflies.

You'll save money down the line, too, after switching to a natural lawn. In fact, you can save $225 per year on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides once you make the switch.

Redditors continued to discuss different ways of incorporating rocks into landscaping.

"I have stone all around most of my pool and fence and have shrubs planted there," wrote one user.

