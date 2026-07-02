Thrifter's 'rich Goodwill' haul has shoppers wishing they lived nearby

The haul captures the thrill of spotting something unique before anyone else does.

A trip to a so-called "rich Goodwill" is giving thrifting enthusiasts plenty to talk about after one content creator showed off a string of especially charming secondhand finds.

What happened?

Vintage-inspired cottagecore looks often draw shoppers to secondhand decor, and a recent haul from Thrift Finds (@thrift.finds92) at Goodwill didn't disappoint.

In their TikTok, the creator showcased a glass box, salt-and-pepper shakers, crystal candlesticks, silver kitchenware, and household decorations with plenty of design appeal.

Why does it matter?

Thrifting can offer benefits that go well beyond aesthetics.

Shopping secondhand can help people save money on everyday necessities, decorate their homes on a budget, and occasionally uncover rare or higher-end items at steep discounts — like when a thrifter discovered two pairs of Gucci loafers for only $90.

Buying used also keeps still-functional items in circulation for longer, ultimately reducing demand for newly manufactured products, which require raw materials, additional packaging, and shipping.

Thrifting is increasingly seen not just as a hobby but also as a smart anti-consumption habit.

What are people saying?

Commenters seemed impressed and envious of the haul.

"Ooof that box and the salt shakers!" one person gushed. Another added, "Love the glass box!" The original poster replied, "It was exactly what I was looking for."

"Score!" a third exclaimed.

Others compared their local stores with the creator's "rich Goodwill," highlighting how the quality of donations can really make a difference in the thrifting experience.

"Mine had some torn up baskets for $7.99," one commenter wrote.

As Goodwill noted, donated items should be in "good, clean, and sellable condition." This is a good rule of thumb to follow whenever you decide to donate after decluttering your house.

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