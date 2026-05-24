Gardening expert warns common rhododendron pruning mistake could cost you next year's blooms

"If you want bigger blooms on your rhododendron next year, a quick prune after flowering will keep them in shape and ready to thrive."

A TikTok from gardening expert Michael Griffiths is drawing attention for a simple warning that could save rhododendron owners a lot of frustration next year: Prune at the wrong time, and you could lose next year's blooms.

According to Express, the advice is resonating because rhododendrons are such a popular choice for home gardens.

The shrubs are known for their large, colorful flowers and are often seen as beginner-friendly, but Griffiths says many gardeners make the same mistake by cutting them back too late or too aggressively.

In the video, Griffiths explains that timing matters more than many people realize.

@themichaelgriffiths Most people prune rhododendrons at the WRONG time 👀🌿 And that's exactly why they don't flower properly the following year 😅 If you want bigger, better blooms next spring, the secret is simple:👉 Prune straight after flowering Just remove the spent flowers, tidy up leggy growth, and let the plant put all its energy into next year's buds 🌸 A quick job now can make a massive difference later 🙌 ♬ Crystalline Clarity - Ernesto P. Neto

"If you want bigger blooms on your rhododendron next year, a quick prune after flowering will keep them in shape and ready to thrive," he said.

His main recommendation is to wait until the flowers have faded.

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"First of all, make sure the flowers are faded like these and then remove any spent blooms to just above a pair of leaves," he said.

After that, gardeners should look for healthy buds on the stem and cut just above them, while also removing any dead or leggy branches to encourage fresh growth.

The key, Griffiths warns, is not to overdo it. Knocking off new buds or cutting too far into the woody part of the plant can stop flowers from returning the following year.

In other words, this is more of a careful tidy-up than a heavy trim.

That kind of guidance can save homeowners both money and effort, since a well-timed prune can help a mature shrub keep producing without the need for replacement plants or extra troubleshooting later on.

It can also support a healthier yard overall, especially for gardeners pairing flowering shrubs with lower-maintenance landscaping.

For homeowners looking to make outdoor spaces easier and less expensive to maintain, replacing even part of a traditional grass lawn with a more natural setup can make a noticeable difference. Even a partial lawn replacement can deliver benefits while creating a more diverse yard.

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